Amarillo police looking for missing 17-year-old endangered girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen picked up by a man in a White Ford F150.

Kayln Jade Morgan is 5 foot tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown and blue hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on July 8.

There have been possible sightings of her in the truck over the weekend. Her family and school officials are concerned that she is being manipulated and could potentially be in danger.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

