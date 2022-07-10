Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County

A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A fire previously started by a downed powerline has reignited in Trinity County.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace posted on social media that the fire on Farm to Market Road 356 which had originally started Saturday and was believed to be nearly extinguished has flared back up. Sheriff Wallace said that drivers should expect delays in this area.

A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)

