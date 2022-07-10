Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A fire previously started by a downed powerline has reignited in Trinity County.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace posted on social media that the fire on Farm to Market Road 356 which had originally started Saturday and was believed to be nearly extinguished has flared back up. Sheriff Wallace said that drivers should expect delays in this area.

A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County. (Trinity County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.