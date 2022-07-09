Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Charitable donation aims to help Longview’s World of Wonders educate kids at play

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s become one of the most popular East Texas “kids and parents” destinations for play and learning: Longview’s “World of Wonders.” What they do is more than just play for kids, and they were recognized for that today by a helpful donation from a fraternal organization.

Since it’s opening, World of Wonders has become extremely popular with parents wanting to bring their kids to an area where they can learn useful skills while still at play. Located in old Downtown Longview, it’s not uncommon to see every parking space taken up from Fredonia Street to High Street by families visiting the facility.

The Knights of Pythias donated a thousand dollars to World of Wonders to help them with what Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell says will be more interactive play areas for the kids.

