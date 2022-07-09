Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Several arrest warrants issued for firework attacks in Texarkana

TPD still looking for 4 suspects
Tavree Green (left) and Irijah Price (Right)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Warrants have been issued for nine individuals, young adults and juveniles, who reportedly attacked officers with fireworks.

On July 4, officers were responding to a couple of complaints about fireworks. When they arrived it was like a warzone, multiple residents, officers, and firefighters were reportedly attacked by people shooting fireworks intentionally at them. Now the Texarkana Police Department (TPD) has issued warrants for the arrest of nine individuals, including juveniles and some young adults.

Since they have issued the warning, TPD has arrested three juveniles and two adults out of the nine that are wanted. The adults arrested were Anthony Biddle, a male that is 25 years of age from Texarkana, Arkansas, and Gary Carson, a male that is 26 years of age from Texarkana, Texas.

The juveniles were booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center. Biddle was booked into the Miller County Jail, and Carson was arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police Department and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

TPD currently is still looking for two juveniles and two adults. The two adults are Tavree Green, a 19 years of age male from Texarkana, Arkansas, and Irijah Price, a 21 years of age male from Texarkana, Arkansas.

Two adults suspects wanted for firework attacks.
Each individual will be charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault - nine counts
  • Battery in the 2nd Degree engaging in violent criminal group activity
  • Terroristic act
  • Criminal mischief in the 1st degree with damages over $1,000 but under $5,000.

The Criminal Investigation Division expects to issue more felony warrants for individuals involved in the July 4th assault against officers.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the wanted felons, please call 911, The Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154, or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

