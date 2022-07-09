Point Police Department seizes 20 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A little more than 20 pounds of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop in Point on Friday night.

According to a social media post by the Point Police Department, at 10 p.m. Friday, an sergeant made a traffic stop at the Max-A Mart gas station, at which point the driver immediately exited the vehicle and the sergeant reported observing a firearm in the seat.

After detaining the driver, investigators say they found more than 20 sealed bags containing marijuana collectively weighing 20.18 pounds in the vehicle.

The driver, whose identity was not yet released to the public, was booked into the Rains County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 < 50 lbs.

