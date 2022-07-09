Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Point Police Department seizes 20 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Point Police seized 20 bags of marijuana during a traffic stop Friday night.
Point Police seized 20 bags of marijuana during a traffic stop Friday night.(Point Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A little more than 20 pounds of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop in Point on Friday night.

According to a social media post by the Point Police Department, at 10 p.m. Friday, an sergeant made a traffic stop at the Max-A Mart gas station, at which point the driver immediately exited the vehicle and the sergeant reported observing a firearm in the seat.

After detaining the driver, investigators say they found more than 20 sealed bags containing marijuana collectively weighing 20.18 pounds in the vehicle.

The driver, whose identity was not yet released to the public, was booked into the Rains County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 < 50 lbs.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perimeter on U.S. 259.
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after Gregg County police chase
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
Is the East Texas heat wave a repeat of 2011? We talk to a climatologist for answers.
Climatologist explains East Texas’ current heat wave
House fire on Phillips Street
2 dead in house fire on Phillips Street in Tyler

Latest News

Volunteers gather to rebuild grass house after 2019 tornado
Volunteers gather to help rebuild Caddo Mounds grass house
World of Wonders Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell
WebXtra: Charitable donation aims to help Longview’s World of Wonders educate kids at play
World of Wonders Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell
WebXtra: Charitable donation aims to help Longview’s World of Wonders educate kids at play
Tavree Green (left) and Irijah Price (Right)
Several arrest warrants issued for firework attacks in Texarkana