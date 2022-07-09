Hawkins City Council discusses police chief’s replacement, former chief’s requests for funds

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The Hawkins City Council is dealing with the fallout of the police chief’s resignation in June, and the decisions relating to his replacement.

In tonight’s city council meeting, Place 3 Alderman Eric Maloy said that he thinks police pay should be raised from its current starting rate of $15 per hour to $20 per hour. The issue at hand is police retention, and it is believed that raising pay will help that issue.

The council approved the pay raise for police.

There are eight applications for the position of police chief. The position was previously filled by Chief Manfred Gilow, who submitted his resignation on June 21. Gilow at the time said he was frustrated when city council denied his request for a $2 per hour pay raise for his officers, calling it the final straw for him. City council accepted his letter of resignation at the June meeting.

Members of city council read that former Chief Gilow possibly should be granted an honorable discharge by city council. Gilow requests to receive a sum of money of $14,000.

They say the night of executive session he handed in 10 time sheets to Mayor Susan Hubbard. They said that he’s a salaried employee so question why he should receive money for this.

Council members refuse to sign the agreement between the City of Hawkins and former Chief of Police Gilow, agenda item G.

A citizen at the meeting asks the council, “what about the $100,000 that he stole?”

Council member Eric Maloy says there is no proof that he stole money. There is an investigation regarding any funds Gilow may have mishandled, they say.

Mayor Hubbard says the council is exploring all of their options to investigate the situation regarding the former chief. They are also planning to change the policy book. They are discussing whether the chief should get a car, and if they live over ten miles from home, whether he/she should be able to take the car home.

They are also considering requiring future police chiefs to live in the city.

