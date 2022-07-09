Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for Gregg County burglary suspect

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County authorities are currently searching for a burglary suspect.

According to a social media post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted in connection with a Gregg County burglary. The search is currently being conducted in the area near Forrest Hill Church Road off Farm to Market Road 2879. A perimeter has been established and the Texas Game Wardens are assisting.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male wearing a sleeveless shirt. The suspect may have a tattoo on one arm.

Anyone who sees a person matching this description is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perimeter on U.S. 259.
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after Gregg County police chase
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
Is the East Texas heat wave a repeat of 2011? We talk to a climatologist for answers.
Climatologist explains East Texas’ current heat wave
House fire on Phillips Street
2 dead in house fire on Phillips Street in Tyler

Latest News

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers
Volunteers gather to rebuild grass house after 2019 tornado
Volunteers gather to help rebuild Caddo Mounds grass house
World of Wonders Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell
WebXtra: Charitable donation aims to help Longview’s World of Wonders educate kids at play
World of Wonders Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell
WebXtra: Charitable donation aims to help Longview’s World of Wonders educate kids at play