Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for Gregg County burglary suspect

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County authorities are currently searching for a burglary suspect.

According to a social media post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted in connection with a Gregg County burglary. The search is currently being conducted in the area near Forrest Hill Church Road off Farm to Market Road 2879. A perimeter has been established and the Texas Game Wardens are assisting.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male wearing a sleeveless shirt. The suspect may have a tattoo on one arm.

Anyone who sees a person matching this description is asked to call 911 immediately.

