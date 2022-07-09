Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harris County Sheriff deputy shoots suspect who attempted to take taser

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect who attempted to gain control over a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his taser was pronounced dead at the scene Friday evening.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 6 p.m. June 8 to in resp[once to an assault at a Dollar Tree in the 2000 block of FM 1960 West.

The caller indicated a male had assaulted a store employee who had attempted to stop him from shop lifting.

A patrol sergeant spotted the suspect and attempted to stop him a short distance leading to a short foot chase before the sergeant caught up to the suspect and attempted to deploy a taser. 

The taser was not effective and the suspect and sergeant began fighting. The suspect gained control of the officer’s taser in which the sergeant then shot the suspect with his sidearm, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The HCSO Homicide and Internal Affairs Division will be conducting an investigation into the shooting, as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division. 

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be referred over to a grand jury.

