Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17, has been arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

Salazar was transported to the Bexar County Jail where he is currently is held on $6,500.00 bond.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information that Salazar was in possession of a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata, initially reported stolen on June 30.

Upon further investigation, deputies located the stolen vehicle on July 6 in the 9300 block of Garnett St they discovered a receipt from “El Taco Grill”.

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance which showed Salazar operating the stolen Hyundai.

Deputies executed the arrest warrant and apprehended the suspect following a brief foot pursuit.

