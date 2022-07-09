Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DNA testing results in arrest in Texas couple’s 2005 killing

Antonio Rodriguez, 80, and his wife Luz, 77
Antonio Rodriguez, 80, and his wife Luz, 77(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman in the killing of a Texas couple who was found beaten to death in their home more than 17 years ago.

Shelley Susan Thompson, 41, has been charged with capital murder in the April 2005 deaths of Antonio Rodriguez, 80, and his wife Luz, 77. The couple’s daughter found them in their home in Cleveland, located about 45 miles (70 km) northeast of Houston.

DNA found at the crime scene was tested last year and pointed to Thompson. Investigators interviewed Thompson, who was in state prison at the time on an unrelated charge. She denied involvement in the deaths but provided a DNA sample to investigators, according to authorities.

Earlier this year, the DNA Thompson provided matched evidence found at the crime scene, authorities said. Thompson, who was on parole, was arrested Friday.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard said investigators never gave up on the case.

“Sometimes such small pieces of evidence can solve a case and in this case that piece of carpet that was found inside the home that had a spectacle of blood on it,” Broussard told KHOU-TV in Houston.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Thompson who could speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
Is the East Texas heat wave a repeat of 2011? We talk to a climatologist for answers.
Climatologist explains East Texas’ current heat wave
police lights
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for Gregg County burglary suspect
Perimeter on U.S. 259.
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after Gregg County police chase
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home

Latest News

ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand
Cyclists ride over a newly, volunteer installed bridge on the Blackhawk Creek Trail in...
Volunteers work through East Texas heat to maintain Whitehouse trails for hikers and cyclists
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County
Isaac Ambe Nformangum, 22,
Houston-area man wanted in alleged threats to Sen. Cruz, other Republican leaders
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again