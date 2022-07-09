Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
AAA, East Texas expert fear declining gas prices could climb again

East Texas News at 6.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Every cent adds up when it comes to gas prices recently. Texas has seen its largest weekly price decrease for the entire year according to AAA, but experts fear the prices could climb again.

“What we’re seeing for the first time in weeks is good news,” UT Tyler Professor of Management Dr. Harold Doty said. Good news at the pump as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is down about $0.12 from last week, according to AAA.

“We need to keep in mind that despite the declines were seeing, we’re still facing abnormally high gas prices,” doty said.

Today, the national average for gas is $4.72 which is more than a dollar more than last year’s average at $3.14.

Doty said prices are declining right now because of demand destruction, meaning fewer people are driving because of the increase in prices.

Doty warns relief at the pump might be short lived because of the current state of the market.

“Any sudden shock to our system right now because the system is operating in such tight levels, it’s not much there that can buffer some type of shocking event,” Doty said.

According to AAA, the lull in prices could also be short lived as July is typically the biggest month for demand as more Americans hit the road for summer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

