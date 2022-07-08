Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Van Zandt County sergeant federally charged in Taser incident

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Paperwork filed in federal court reveals a sergeant with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is charged in connection with a Taser incident in February 2021.

David Yager is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law. The complaint was filed on Thursday.

Federal records indicate Yager is waiving his right to a grand jury and will plead guilty to the charge.

The text of the complaint states Yager punched an inmate with a Taser, which was activated in dry-stun mode. The complaint states the inmate was restrained by a detention officer and secured in a restraint chair inside the Van Zandt County Jail.

The complaint lists the offense date as Feb. 28, 2021.

The recent filing comes two days after a former Van Zandt County chief deputy pleaded guilty to a federal charge alleging he used his forearm to strike an inmate.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy agrees to prison term
Nichlous Cole Williams
Upshur County man gets life for murdering grandfather
Cynthia Talley
Indictment alleges Longview ISD employee hit children with ruler, shoe
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Over the past two years, the City has employed many algae removal techniques but unfortunately,...
City of Lufkin struggling with algae issues at Jones Lake
House fire on Phillips Street
1 dead in house fire on Phillips Street in Tyler
House fire on Phillips Street
House fire on Phillips Street