Van Zandt County sergeant federally charged in Taser incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Paperwork filed in federal court reveals a sergeant with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is charged in connection with a Taser incident in February 2021.

David Yager is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law. The complaint was filed on Thursday.

Federal records indicate Yager is waiving his right to a grand jury and will plead guilty to the charge.

The text of the complaint states Yager punched an inmate with a Taser, which was activated in dry-stun mode. The complaint states the inmate was restrained by a detention officer and secured in a restraint chair inside the Van Zandt County Jail.

The complaint lists the offense date as Feb. 28, 2021.

The recent filing comes two days after a former Van Zandt County chief deputy pleaded guilty to a federal charge alleging he used his forearm to strike an inmate.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.