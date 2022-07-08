Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets public opinion on proposed changes to street extension

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s been continued controversy over the City of Tyler’s plans for a major road expansion.

On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.

The changes come after, “Concerns that were raised from the people who live at the Courtyard Condos and the Holly View Apartments,” said MPO Manager Michael Howell. “That it really would have an impact on their property, and we wanted to go ahead and try to give a little bit of relief to those residents that we’re going to be continuing to look at alternate routes in this area. But for the time being we’re going to go ahead and remove this section from the plan.”

The goal of the project is to extend Waljim Street so it connects Market Square Boulevard and West Grande Boulevard, as well as alleviating traffic on Broadway.

Residents and business owners voiced their opinions on this change. Some developers are concerned about their next steps because of the proposed road. One man who lives in South Tyler says the proposed road would currently be going right near his home and he’s not sure what that will mean for him.

The next step includes the City taking tonight’s comments to MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee on Thursday, July 28 for consideration.

“Before that meeting we’re going to be sharing all the comments that have been coming and the ones that were previously shared from the residents at Courtyard Condos and anybody who had various comments tonight so that they can make the best decision that they can with all of that information, as far as whether or not they want to go ahead and approve the amendment as being proposed, or if they wanted to reject it, or just hold and try to get more comments,” Howell said.

The City said a preliminary engineering study project has been added to the draft Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) list. It is currently under review by the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board and will ultimately be adopted by the city council. They are not able to say when the engineering study will begin, as it depends on the available funds and how the city council prioritizes the project compared to the other city needs.

