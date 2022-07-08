Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC women’s basketball coach to be inducted into Texas Hall of Fame

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Apache Ladies basketball coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard has had a banner year. Now, she’ll be inducted into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches  (TABC).

Coach Tillis-Hoard has over 500 wins and was named this year’s coach of the year, after guiding her TJC squad to the national championship back in February.

Her induction happens in May, as she now joins counterpart, TJC men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis as a hall of famer.

