Smith County swears in replacement following temporary removal of constable

Smith County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Derrick Choice (left) administers the oath of office for Ralph Caraway Jr. (right) while Ralph Caraway Sr. (center) holds the Bible for his son.(Smith County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials have sworn in a temporary replacement for Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris.

Ralph Caraway Jr. took the oath of office Friday to the interim constable following Traylor-Harris’ removal from the office by visiting Judge David Brabham. Traylor-Harris and his deputies face allegations they abused their authority and engaged in theft at a residence where they were serving eviction papers in November 2021. A civil lawsuit filed by a private citizen allowed for Traylor-Harris’ removal. Brabham selected Caraway as the replacement.

Caraway Jr. took his oath with his father holding a Bible. Caraway has previously worked with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office since 2019, before which he served in the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in a variety of positions, including jail operations captain, patrol deputy and as a criminal investigations division detective.

