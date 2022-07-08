Smith County swears in replacement following temporary removal of constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials have sworn in a temporary replacement for Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris.

Ralph Caraway Jr. took the oath of office Friday to the interim constable following Traylor-Harris’ removal from the office by visiting Judge David Brabham. Traylor-Harris and his deputies face allegations they abused their authority and engaged in theft at a residence where they were serving eviction papers in November 2021. A civil lawsuit filed by a private citizen allowed for Traylor-Harris’ removal. Brabham selected Caraway as the replacement.

Caraway Jr. took his oath with his father holding a Bible. Caraway has previously worked with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office since 2019, before which he served in the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in a variety of positions, including jail operations captain, patrol deputy and as a criminal investigations division detective.

