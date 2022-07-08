Shots fired during Gregg County chase

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for someone following a pursuit which involved shots being fired.

A perimeter has been set up by Kilgore police and the sheriff’s office near the 3500 block of U.S. 259 behind Executive Inn.

Officials say shots were fired during a pursuit on State Highway 31. The driver got to Lexington Court and bailed out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

