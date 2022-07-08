Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA football hosting 3 elite camps for high school

SFA football runs on to the field against Tarleton State (KTRE).
SFA football runs on to the field against Tarleton State (KTRE).(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football program is hosting three elite high school camps this weekend at Home Bryce Stadium.

Each Camp will start at 6 p.m. and will cost $35. Friday’s camp will be for special teams. Saturday’s camp will be for offensive and defensive lineman as well as running backs and linebackers. Sunday’s camp will be for quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs. Quarterbacks will need to bring their own football.

Information on signups can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church
Priscilla Johnson
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
TJC women’s basketball coach to be inducted into Texas Hall of Fame
Hudson 12 Dixie All-Stars
Longview hosting Dixie youth baseball state tournaments Friday and Saturday
TRENIA HALL OF FAME KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22
TJC women's basketball coach to be inducted into Texas Hall of Fame
Lufkin Sectional Champions
Lufkin Majors win 3-straight elimination games, heading to State Tournament