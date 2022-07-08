Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital responds to allegations from new civil lawsuit

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Editor’s note: An erroneous photo caption may have confused some readers regarding the nature of the lawsuit. Bankruptcy is not related to this lawsuit in any way. The caption has since been removed.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officials with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital have provided a statement in response to a civil lawsuit brought by a former employee alleging wrongful termination.

In a statement provided to KTRE, Sean Fowler, chief executive officer for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, said the following:

“Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital does not comment on personnel matters, and we have not yet had the opportunity to review allegations made in the litigation. Our first notice of this litigation was what we have seen in the local news. Nacogdoches Memorial is proud of our work in the community and we take our ethical responsibilities and compliance with Texas laws very seriously.

We will respond appropriately to the litigation. In the meantime, our staff will continue to work diligently to provide the best possible care to residents of Nacogdoches and the surrounding communities.”

Susan McCollum is alleging she was fired from her job with Lion Star, the for-profit entity that bought the hospital in 2021, after 34 years of working with the company. In the suit, the attorney for Susan McCollum said their client remained in her same position as director of facilities during the transition and later discovered the new management had not been paying sales taxes. After raising concerns to her administrators, the suit alleges she was ordered not to include them.

McCollum reported to the Texas comptroller’s office on April 27 and was terminated on June 9. Her suit alleges the hospital told her they wanted to go into a different direction.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

