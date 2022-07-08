Longview hosting Dixie youth baseball state tournaments Friday and Saturday
LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - Lear Park in Longview will hosts 8 different Dixie Youth Baseball state championships across four different age groups on Friday and Saturday.
Division I: Hudson vs Palestine - Game 1 will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 11 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.
Division II - Hughes Springs vs West Rusk - Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.
Division I: Livingston vs Longview - Game 1 will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 11 a.m. Game 3 will also be Saturday.
Division II: Buffalo vs DeKalb - Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.
Coach Pitch 8U Division I & II
Division I: Bullard vs Paris - Game 1 will be Friday at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.
Division II: Tri-Cities vs Diana - Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.
Division I: EMC vs Paris - Game 1 will be Friday at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.
Division II: Joaquin vs Valliant - Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.