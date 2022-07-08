Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church
Priscilla Johnson
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Tyler residents, business owners and developers got more information on Tyler Area Metropolitan...
Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets public opinion on proposed changes to street extension
An East Texas community came together to put out a large grass fire. The fire burned nearly...
East Texas community works together to fight 100-acre grass fire
ARP OVERSHOWN KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22
ARP OVERSHOWN KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22