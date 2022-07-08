Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Dangerous heat continuing into the weekend First Alert Weather Days remain in effect through Sunday due to excessive heat.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for today, Saturday, and Sunday due to the dangerous heat. Excessive Heat Warnings are now in effect for most of East Texas tomorrow, with the remainder of the area under a Heat Advisory. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees over the weekend, with heat index values (feels like temperature) ranging from 105 to 112+ degrees at times. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Please limit time outdoors and drink an ample supply of water this weekend. Thankfully, a weak cold front is set to move into portions of East Texas later on Saturday. This front will not bring a significant cool down, but it WILL bring better chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. A few storms could become strong to severe tomorrow, with the possibility of some small hail and strong wind gusts, so the Storm Prediction Center has placed East Texas under a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for severe storms. Skies will mostly dry out on Sunday minus an isolated shower or storm, and temperatures are still set to range from the upper 90s into the lower 100s. East Texas will remain at or slightly above 100 degrees for Monday and Tuesday as well, but a second weak cold front will hopefully offer another chance to cool down. Cold front number two is not guaranteed to make it all the way into East Texas next Wednesday, but it will still be close enough to bring increased chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday, dropping average highs from the 100s back down into the middle 90s.

