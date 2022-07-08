Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead in house fire on Phillips Street in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a house fire in Tyler Friday.

The fire happened at a home in the 500 block of W. Phillips Street in Tyler. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, one person died in the fire. He said right now there is no word on the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were still out at the scene as of 9 a.m. Friday.

