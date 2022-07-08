4-Star Longview recruit Jalen Hale narrows college choices to Texas, Georgia, Alabama

LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale had plenty of options for college and has narrowed down his choices.

First reported by On3 Recruiting, Hale will decide among Texas, Georgia and Alabama in the coming months.

Hale has started for Longview since he was a freshman and totaled 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

“Jalen Hale is a freak show,” Dave Campbell Managing Editor Greg Tepper recently said. “He is unbelievable. When you think of Longview you do not think of wide receivers. You think of running backs, you think of the front seven and some defensive backs. Jalen Hale is a certified superstar on the outside. He is going to be a problem on the outside for anyone they face. He is a unique talent, not just to the state of Texas, but to Longview.”

Hale is listed as No.36 on the ESPN 300 recruiting list and is considered a 4-star recruit.

Hale was offered a spot with the Longhorns when he was only a sophomore, as we reported in 2021:

