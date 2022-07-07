WebXtra: Silver Screen Movie Club fills Longview theatre for ‘Elvis’ showing

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A big crowd turned out Thursday morning to see the king of rock and roll, at a screening of the film ‘Elvis’ and the price of admission was a canned food donation.

The Silver Screen Movie Club is a group sponsored by the law firm Goudarzi and Young. Those 55 and older can attend the movie free with a suggested donation of a canned food for those in need.

The Silver Screen Movie Club screenings are held monthly. Food donations will go to local food pantries.

Brent Goudarzi talks with KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about why his firm does this for seniors.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.