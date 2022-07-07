Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Silver Screen Movie Club fills Longview theatre for ‘Elvis’ showing

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A big crowd turned out Thursday morning to see the king of rock and roll, at a screening of the film ‘Elvis’ and the price of admission was a canned food donation.

The Silver Screen Movie Club is a group sponsored by the law firm Goudarzi and Young. Those 55 and older can attend the movie free with a suggested donation of a canned food for those in need.

The Silver Screen Movie Club screenings are held monthly. Food donations will go to local food pantries.

Brent Goudarzi talks with KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about why his firm does this for seniors.

WebXtra: Silver Screen Movie Club fills Longview theatre for 'Elvis' showing
