WebXtra: Magic of Mardi Gras exhibit displays history of the holiday

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Magic of Mardi Gras is the Gregg County Historical Museum’s latest exhibit, opening Tuesday, July 12th and runs through September 17. The exhibit features items such as capes worn in past parades and offers opportunities to lean about the history of Mardi Gras, such as why the yellow, green, and purple colors are the representative colors.

