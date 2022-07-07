Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Lufkin’s Akyshia Cottrell heading to Kilgore College softball program

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Recent Lufkin graduate Akyshia Cottrell has signed with the Kilgore College softball program.

Cotrell is set to play in the outfield for the program.

Cottrell finished out her high school career with first team all-district honors and was selected to the Angelina County team in the fifth annual East Texas Senior All-Star game.

She will be joining her former High school teammate Katelyn Segura, who will be a sophomore a pitcher for the team.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church
Priscilla Johnson
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler

Latest News

WebXtra: Lufkin’s Akyshia Cottrell heading to Kilgore College softball program
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor makes first appearance atop Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
Texas Parks and Wildlife accepting applications for drawn hunt permits
Lufkin All-Stars
Lufkin Majors set for rematch with Columbus after eliminating Western Hills