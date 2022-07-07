Van Zandt County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Van Zandt County Jail from its non-compliant list following an inspection.

A previous report noted that medication distribution wasn’t recorded, magistrate was not notified in enough time for mental health screenings, and that there was not sufficient documentation of face-to-face observations for violent inmates. These issues were mostly paperwork issues, Sheriff Larry Hendrix said at the time.

“They have been addressed and there’s a plan of action,” Hendrix told us.

The jail was removed from the non-compliant list after a follow-up inspection.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.