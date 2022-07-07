Tyler veteran asking for 100 cards for centennial birthday
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler veteran will be celebrating his 100th birthday on July 13.
Archie Thomas is a resident at Watkins - Logan Texas State Veterans Home. He is an Army Air Corp veteran and former POW. He served in World War 2 and is a recipient of the Purple Heart.
Thomas is asking for 100 birthday cards as he celebrates his centennial birthday on July 13.
You can mail him a card at:
Archie Thomas
c/o Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home
11466 Honor Lane
Tyler, TX 75708
