Tyler veteran asking for 100 cards for centennial birthday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler veteran will be celebrating his 100th birthday on July 13.

Archie Thomas is a resident at Watkins - Logan Texas State Veterans Home. He is an Army Air Corp veteran and former POW. He served in World War 2 and is a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Thomas is asking for 100 birthday cards as he celebrates his centennial birthday on July 13.

You can mail him a card at:

Archie Thomas

c/o Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home

11466 Honor Lane

Tyler, TX 75708

