Tyler mother pleads guilty in driving death of child

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman pleaded guilty to the death of her four-year-old son killed when ejected from a vehicle in a 2021 wreck.

Guadalupe Brito Bahena was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide.

“I’m very sorry for your loss,” Judge Chris Martin said.

Bahena will serve five years of deferred adjudication with 60 days in county jail.

