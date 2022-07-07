Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Idiot’ starting fires along road

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Using a few choice words, the Trinity County sheriff says someone is intentionally lighting fires along FM 3188 and State Highway 94.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said multiple fires have been lit along the roads. Firefighters have extinguished some and others are still burning.

“This idiot has started about 10 fires,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the Texas Forest Service is on the way to the county with air support.

“If you see some idiot going slow and stopping and all the sudden you see smoke, stop and take a license number, take a picture of the car or whatever you got to do so we can put this idiot in jail and then on to prison,” Wallace said.

Wallace delivered the news in a two-minute video on his Facebook page.

