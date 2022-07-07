Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial date set for accused Smith County deputy constable

Derrick Holman
Derrick Holman((Source: Smith County Judicial Records))
By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date was set for a Smith County deputy constable accused of theft.

Derrick Pernell Holman, 44, of Jacksonville, was in Judge Jack Skeen’s court Thursday morning. Holman’s attorney, Michael Todd, said that no plea agreement was reached but a trial date was requested. Skeen set the date for Monday, Oct. 24. Holman’s bond was continued with all of the previous conditions set.

Holman is one of three people arrested for the alleged theft that took place in November 2021. Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Laquenda Banks were also arrested for the alleged theft.

