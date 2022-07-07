TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police on scene of major wreck at W. Gentry, WNW Loop 323
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Tyler Police Department is working the scene of a major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Loop 323. Officers and Investigators are on scene. Multiple lanes of traffic are closed, but travel is still possible in all directions.
This is an active scene and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.