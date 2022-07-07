Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
San Antonio man dies after firework explodes on top of his head

File Graphic (KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio man is dead after a firework exploded on his head Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Police responded after midnight Tuesday morning to the 800 block of Harriman Place.

According to a report from KENS 5, a witness told police that Pablo Ruiz, 43, was shooting off fireworks with them when he decided to light a mortar-style firework from on top of his head.

Officials believe the firework exploded from the bottom of the tube and instantly piercing the top portion of the victim’s head, according to KENS 5.

Police reported that witnesses told them that Ruiz had been drinking at the time of the incident.

He reportedly died at the scene from severe head trauma as a result of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

