Plea deal gives Tyler man prison sentence in connection with Vance Street murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of involvement with a murder and attempted robbery has waived his right to a trial.

Robert Robertson, 23, of Tyler has accepted a plea deal which includes 12 years in prison for a charge of burglary of a habitation. Prosecutors said they intend to drop the murder charge against him.

Robertson is one of five who were accused in the 2020 death of Draveon McCullough who was shot once in the chest outside a house at the 600 block of W. Vance St. in Tyler around midnight on July 9, 2020. Kobe Warthsaw, Trey Barreau, and Kevondus Brantley were also indicted on charges of murder and burglary of habitation. Warthsaw was convicted on May 26 and sentenced to 40 years in prison, while Brantley was sentenced to 15 years.

Robertson will get credit for time already served behind bars.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man receives 40-year sentence for Vance Street murder

Affidavit: Murder victim, suspects tried to rob Tyler home

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.