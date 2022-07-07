Part of I-20 in Marshall to be closed Sunday night

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-20 near U.S. 59 in Marshall is scheduled to be closed on Sunday, July 10 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The closure is so crews can work on the U.S. 59 bridge.

I-20 traffic in both directions will be diverted onto the U.S. 59 exit ramps in Marshall. From there, traffic can cross the highway and get back on the interstate.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time if taking this route.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.