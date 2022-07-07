Lufkin Majors set for rematch with Columbus after eliminating Western Hills

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Major All-Stars live to fight another day after eliminating Western Hills in the Texas East Section 1 tournament.

The Panthers will now have to win back-to-back games against Columbus on Thursday to earn a spot in the Texas East Tournament in Tyler.

After setting the tone in the top of the first the Panthers scored two runs, Western Hills putting three runs across the plate in the bottom of the first inning.

“The message was to stay focused and battle,” head coach Bud Maddux said. “We were hitting good. We just needed to focus. We were not playing bad.”

Isaac Sapp, Ace Horan and Hardy Brown all pitched in the game, combining for 13 strikeouts.

“We played well after that inning,” Maddux. “We didn’t play bad. We just walked a few batters. We were hitting so we knew we could score some runs.”

Caleb Terrazas had a homerun in the second inning and Jace Dickerson led the team in hits with two hits in his four at bats. Hunter Wood, Ryder Sepulvdo and Terrazas all had an RBI to their name.

Lufkin will face off against Columbus Thursday at 6 p.m. in game 1 of the championship round. If Lufkin can win it will be winner take all in a game that will follow. Columbus just needs to win one game to move on out of sectionals.

“We feel good,” Maddux said. “We have enough pitching to win two games tomorrow. They had a good pitcher last time but we will come out and battle tomorrow. The kids were feeling good after tonight.”

