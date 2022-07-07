Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman who worked at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for 34 years alleges she was fired for trying to be sure her employer paid sales tax.

Susan McCollum has filed a federal lawsuit against the hospital and its parent company, Lion Star.

According to the text of the complaint, McCollum discovered her employer, now a for-profit entity, was not paying sales taxes.

McCollum alleges she was fired on June 9, after reporting on April 27 to the Texas Comptroller’s Office about the hospital not paying taxes.

“In Texas, we don’t want employees to have to choose between breaking the law and keeping their jobs,” said McCollum’s attorney, Tanner Franklin.

Representatives of the hospital are planning to release a statement later Thursday.

