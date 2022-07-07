Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Indictment alleges Longview ISD employee hit children with ruler, shoe

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sixth person has been arrested in connection to the mistreatment of students at J.L. Everhart Elementary in Longview.

Cynthia Denise Talley, 55, of Longview, is charged with eight counts of injury to a child. She was arrested on Wednesday and posted a collective bond of $20,000.

According to the indictment, Talley is accused of the following:

* Striking a child with a ruler on Aug. 6.

* Striking a child with a ruler on Aug. 18.

* Poking a child on Aug. 23.

* Grabbing and pulling a child on Aug. 24.

* Striking two children on Aug. 25.

* Confining a child on Sept. 3.

* Striking a child with a shoe on Sept. 21.

Talley’s arrest comes on the heels of five other arrests dating back to Friday. Paula Hawkins Dixon, 58, of Longview, is charged with three counts of injury to a child. Cassandra Renee James, 48, of Hallsville, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, of Longview, are charged with endangering a child. All three were arrested on Friday and have posted bond. Cecilia Gregg, 57, of Longview, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with eight counts of injury to a child. Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 56, of Longview, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with one county of injury to a child.

