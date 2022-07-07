Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day extended through Sunday due to excessive heat

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV/KTRE)
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for western counties of East Texas through Sunday evening. Expect temperatures in those counties to exceed 100 degrees and heat index values could exceed 110 degrees. 

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV/KTRE)

With temperatures this high, the chance for heat related illnesses becomes much more likely, especially for those that work outside. Wear light colored clothing, take lots of breaks and stay hydrated. 

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV/KTRE)

For those that can, try to stay indoors in the air conditioning to stay cool. Also, remember that not only are temperatures hot, but the ground is very dry across East Texas and most counties are currently under a burn ban.

