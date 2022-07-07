Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Ex-‘Cheer’ star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos, sex

Jerry Harris
Jerry Harris(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah also ordered Wednesday that the sentence be followed by eight years of court-supervised release.

Shah told the 22-year-old Naperville man to consider the sentence an “expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims.”

Harris pleaded guilty earlier this year. He was indicted on more charges alleging misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church
Priscilla Johnson
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Crash involving Pct. 3 constable
Smith County Pct. 3 constable vehicle involved in wreck

Latest News

Judge: Execution can’t proceed without religious requests
What do you see?
Pringles is on a mission to rename a spider.
Cynthia Talley
Indictment alleges Longview ISD employee hit children with ruler, shoe
Indictment alleges Longview ISD employee hit child with ruler
Indictment alleges Longview ISD employee hit child with ruler