Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Days have now been issued for western counties of East Texas through Sunday. Afternoon temperatures in these counties are expected to exceed 100 degrees and the heat index, or feels like temperature will exceed 110 at times. In temperatures as hot as this, the risk for heat related illnesses increases. Try to stay indoors if possible to stay cool. The heat wave continues into the weekend, but a very weak cold front moves into the area. This won’t cool things down, but it will spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in northern counties each afternoon Saturday and Sunday. The heat continues into early next week, but the high pressure begins to weaken and another weak cold front arrives midweek with a better chance for rain and finally, a little bit of a cool down.

