East Texas fire danger continues, nearly 100 acres burned in Henderson County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Grassfires continue to pop us as dry conditions continue across East Texas. A fire in Henderson County on FM 2709, between Eustace and Highway 19, is now under control.

Officials say fire consumed about 100 acres before crews were able to stop it from spreading.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said at 7:15 p.m. that the forest service tractors were creating a path around the fire. A drone is being used over the area to survey the fire from above, the county says.

An evacuation area was set up in the Eustice High School gym parking lot. Red cross is helping anyone in need.

