East Texas community works together to fight large grass fire

An East Texas community came together to put out a large grass fire. The fire burned nearly...
An East Texas community came together to put out a large grass fire. The fire burned nearly one hundred acres off of FM 2709 in Henderson County Wednesday evening. Much of the fire was within the woodline which had to be fought by hand. KLTV 7's Willie Downs gives an update on the fire and how people stepped up to stop it from spreading.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas community came together to put out a large grass fire.

The fire burned nearly one hundred acres off of FM 2709 in Henderson County Wednesday evening. Much of the fire was within the woodline which had to be fought by hand.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs gives an update on the fire and how people stepped up to stop it from spreading.

“I’m not kidding, I bet you there were 75 people out there at least that were not fire department or emergency personnel related that were helping in some form or fashion, whether it was with a shovel or a shirt beating a fire out or something,” says Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. “It was really great.”

Renberg says the people of Henderson County are always willing to step up to help a neighbor in need. He says people were bringing tractors from miles away to help fight the fire.

Doug Harless lives in a log cabin set back in the woods. He says he  was impressed by the way his neighbors worked alongside the fire departments to put out the fire.

“They just picked up hoses and they were spraying water,” Harless says. “You know, they were putting fires out the best that they could. It was really a neighborhood type approach.”

When he saw the fire crossing into the woods in front of his house, he says he was concerned he could lose his home.

“Log cabins burn,” Harless says. “It was encroaching and so the first thing that happened was the - one of the guys, one of the firemen, came in and doused my home with his truck and so that sort of protected it there.”

Renberg says 22 agencies responded to the fire, including about 12 fire departments, the sheriff’s office, The Texas Forest Service, Henderson County Fire Marshal and EMS.

“This is one of the biggest fires we’ve had in a long time with the number of personnel,” Renberg says.

Renberg says 21 of the fire departments in Henderson County are volunteer fire departments. He reminds people to support them through donations including money, water, and sports drinks.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

