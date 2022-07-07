Crews on scene of grass fire in Chapel Hill area

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews have responded to a grass fire in the Chapel Hill area.

Our reporter at the scene said the fire is off FM 3226, close to CR 2202.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the call came in about 2:30 p.m. The fire is under control.

Brooks said there was a power pole with lines down in the area and the fire could be related to that.

Firefighters could be seen fighting the fire in the woods off the road.

Jackson Heights VFD and Chapel Hill VFD are on the scene.

