Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Crews contain Rusk Co. woods fire; flames still visible

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woods fire near the Laird Hill community was contained overnight.

Late Tuesday, New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to State Highway 42, just south of County Road 1114, southwest of Kilgore.

(Source: KLTV staff)

The Texas A&M Forest Service plowed a line around the fire overnight.

Flames will likely still be visible from the highway, according to the Rusk County OEM.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church
Priscilla Johnson
Fifth former Longview ISD employee arrested in connection with mistreatment of child
DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash
Crash involving Pct. 3 constable
Smith County Pct. 3 constable vehicle involved in wreck

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo’s Watermelon Wednesday provides special treat for animals, visitors
The meeting went over who frauds target and how to prevent becoming a victim
U.S Attorney’s Office works to combat elder financial abuse in East Texas
Kilgore ISD held a 2021 bond election for 113 million dollars for the purpose of acquiring...
Kilgore ISD makes progress on construction following last year’s bond election
Zookeeper Ricki Roemer tells KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti the new foods keep the animals engaged...
Caldwell Zoo’s Watermelon Wednesday provides special treat for animals, visitors