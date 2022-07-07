Crews contain Rusk Co. woods fire; flames still visible

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woods fire near the Laird Hill community was contained overnight.

Late Tuesday, New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to State Highway 42, just south of County Road 1114, southwest of Kilgore.

(Source: KLTV staff)

The Texas A&M Forest Service plowed a line around the fire overnight.

Flames will likely still be visible from the highway, according to the Rusk County OEM.

