City taking action after Hudson church burns to ground near broken hydrant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A church in Deep East Texas is a total loss after a fire. It turns out a broken fire hydrant contributed to that loss.

The fire broke out at Triumphant Life Church in Hudson last week.

Firefighters kept running out of water while fighting the fire.

“One of the issues that we had with this fire is that we kept running out of water. There is a hydrant that is just a couple hundred feet from where we are standing, and it has been out of service for some time,” Hudson Fire Marshal Joe Burton said.

Before services started, the pastor opened the doors and found the church was filled with smoke.

President and manager of Hudson Water Supply, James Young, says the closest hydrant wasn’t working because of a broken stem. Young says the company said there had to be a certain number of hydrants out for them to come fix the problem.

“About four years ago we had two or three fire hydrants that weren’t working, and I called a company in Houston, well in Baytown, and they said they had to have at least ten hydrants out of service before they could come up. It wasn’t economically possible for them,” Young said.

Young says about 90 percent of the fire hydrants are out of service because of a broken stem.

“What’s happening is when you turn the fire hydrant off, there will be some water coming out of the little hole where the hose hooks up, and you get to a certain spot, and the water is still going to come out because there is still pressure in there. Some people think it’s not turned off tight enough, so they crank down on it some more and they break the stem,” Young said.

Young says they found a new company that will come and fix all the hydrants out of service.

“We’re getting a list now of all of them that’s out of service, we’re checking every hydrant on our system,” Young said.

The city says they are just now getting in contact with this company, and they will go around and see which ones need repairs.

