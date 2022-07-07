Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.(Zuma Press)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Backstreet Boys can be part of your holiday season this year.

The popular boy band has announced the release date for its first-ever Christmas album.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.

The new album will include three original songs, plus classics like, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough said the group had been wanting to make a Christmas album for close to 30 years and they are excited to finally get it done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

