Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Artist, non-profit group team up to create new mural in downtown Lufkin

Angelina Beautiful/Clean, artist Tyler Kay
Angelina Beautiful/Clean, artist Tyler Kay(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new mural is on display in downtown Lufkin. The nonprofit organization Angelina Beautiful/Clean unveiled the mural Wednesday as Lufkin’s chamber diplomats, City of Lufkin staff, and local residents looked on.

Angelina Beautiful/Clean, or AB/C, first brought up the mural concept several months ago as a way to encourage Deep East Texans, to clean up and beautify the environment. “We really wanted to expand on our beatification’s efforts within our organization. We award others for their beautification efforts, and we do have small landscaping projects that we do but we felt like we definitely could more. We felt like if we’re asking others to beautify Angelina County, we kind of need to put our money where our mouth is,” said the executive director, Emily Thornton.

Thornton partnered with a mural artist Tyler Kay from Conroe. They came up with the idea of a Texas-shaped panel filled in with Texas wildflowers.

They hope it becomes a spot for unity.

“Then I revised the mockup a little bit and the rest is history. We got to speak with the board and they approved the mural design. It was really seamless and really quick. Then I created it on a panel because we didn’t want to paint it on this historical building,” the artist said.

You can find the mural between the corner of South First Street and West Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Livingstone Zitha
Traveling evangelist gets prison time for scamming Tyler-area church

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo’s Watermelon Wednesday provides special treat for animals, visitors
Volunteers begin rebuild of grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Volunteers begin rebuild of grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Tyler Animal Services teams up with CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas students
Tyler Animal Services, CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas foster students
Sidewalk Chalk Art
8-year-old chalk artist talks about first commission at Mineola cafe