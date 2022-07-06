Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Western states could settle feud over beleaguered Rio Grande

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The fight between Texas and New Mexico over the management of one of the longest rivers in North America could be nearing an end.

New Mexico’s attorney general says Tuesday that a trial date has been put off by a special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court since the parties agreed to continue settlement negotiations.

The years-long battle over the Rio Grande has become a multimillion-dollar case in a region where water supplies are dwindling amid increased demand and climate change.

The Rio Grande through parts of New Mexico marked record low flows earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Paula Dixon and Cecilia Gregg. Bottom row: Cassandra James and Linda Lister.
Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can
Smoke reported coming from Broadway Square Mall.
Crews extinguish fire in dumpster, edge of roof of Dillard’s at Broadway Square Mall
Two children were flown to Dallas, and one to Tyler. All three were in critical condition,...
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized following wreck between truck, vehicle on Hwy 64W in Tyler
Plane crash near Mount Pleasant
Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother
Photo of Craig Shelton during his time with the Whitehouse Police Department (Source: KLTV staff)
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy to plead guilty to federal charge

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Texas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims
Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids