Wednesday’s Weather: Hot again in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees

Heat Advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening. Spotty showers and thunderstorms possible in Deep East Texas.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Wednesday morning is off to a warm and muggy start in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will be hot once again today, with highs ranging anywhere from the middle to upper 90s and a few folks likely hitting the 100-degree mark once again. Speaking of the heat, a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of East Texas from 9 AM through 7 PM today due to heat index values ranging from 102 to 109 degrees. Please stay safe and hydrated in this kind of heat! Expect the next several days to be very hot in the upper 90s to lower 100s, with similar heat index values of 102+ degrees during the heat of each day. Isolated shower or storm activity will be possible along a sea-breeze each afternoon, but coverage for any potential rain will be quite low. The high-pressure ridge that is currently bringing the heat to East Texas should begin to weaken a bit by Saturday or Sunday, and a mid-level disturbance/stationary frontal boundary combo will have a better chance to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to East Texas either by the end of the weekend or by the start or next week. Fingers crossed, because we certainly need the rain!

